‘Mahatma Gandhi also took’: Mallikarjun Kharge on Congress crowdfunding campaign

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched the party's 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign. He said it was the first time the party had asked people for donations and also pointed out that even Mahatma Gandhi took donations from the public during the freedom struggle. The Congress announced the crowdfunding campaign – ‘Donate for Desh’ on Saturday.(X)

“It is the first time that Congress is asking people for donations for the nation....If you work only by depending on the rich people, then you have to follow their policies…Mahatma Gandhi also took donations from the public during the freedom struggle,” news agency ANI quoted Kharge as saying.

The Congress announced the crowdfunding campaign – ‘Donate for Desh’ on Saturday, saying it aims to empower the party “to create an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities”.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the initiative was inspired by Gandhi's historic Tilak Swaraj Fund' in 1920-'21.

"The Indian National Congress is proud to announce the launch of its online crowdfunding campaign, 'Donate for Desh'. This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic Tilak Swaraj Fund' in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities," Venugopal said earlier.

He said the crowd-sourcing campaign will remain online till December 28, during which the party will also launch campaigns on the ground.

"We call upon all PCC chiefs to raise awareness through press conferences and social media. The campaign will primarily be online until December 28, the foundation day, after which we will initiate ground campaigns, including door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least ten houses in every booth for contributions of at least ₹138 from each house," the Congress leader said.

Earlier, the BJP criticised the Congress over its new crowdfunding campaign, calling it the “Donate for Dynasty scheme”.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that the campaign was introduced to bear the expenses of the Gandhi family and criticised the grand old party for the recovery of over ₹350 crore following I-T raids at one of its Jharkhand MPs' premises.