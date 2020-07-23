e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maintenance of peace along LAC basis of bilateral relationship with China: India

Maintenance of peace along LAC basis of bilateral relationship with China: India

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India has made it clear (to China) that it is fully committed to observing and respecting the LAC and that New Delhi will not accept any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the LAC.

india Updated: Jul 23, 2020 22:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
New Delhi
At an online media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said another round of diplomatic talks between India and China under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) is expected to be scheduled soon.
At an online media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said another round of diplomatic talks between India and China under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) is expected to be scheduled soon.(ANI )
         

India on Thursday asserted that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control(LAC) is the basis of its bilateral relationship with China, and said it expected the Chinese side to be sincere in completing the disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh.

At an online media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said another round of diplomatic talks under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) is expected to be scheduled soon.

“The maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is the basis of our bilateral relationship,” he said.

“Therefore it is our expectation that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest as agreed to by the Special Representatives,” Srivastava added.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a nearly two-hour-long telephonic conversation on July 5 to bring down tension between the armies of the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

Both sides began the disengagement process from July 6 following the talks between Doval and Wang who were Special Representatives for the boundary question.

“We have also made it clear that India is fully committed to observing and respecting the LAC and that we will not accept any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the LAC,” said Srivastava.

He said the two sides have agreed during the conversation of the Special Representatives to work towards complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity.

tags
top news
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Man who allegedly tried to steal garlic tied to vehicle and thrashed in MP
Man who allegedly tried to steal garlic tied to vehicle and thrashed in MP
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
37-year-old Tamil Nadu man live streams suicide on Facebook: Police
37-year-old Tamil Nadu man live streams suicide on Facebook: Police
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In