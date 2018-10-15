‘Malicious distortion of my words’: Shashi Tharoor on row over Ram temple remark

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Monday alleged the media had distorted his views on the Ram temple issue, while stressing that he had expressed a personal opinion and not the party’s stand.

“I condemn the malicious distortion of my words by some media in the service of political masters. I had said, ‘Most Hindus would want a temple at what they believe to be Ram’s birthplace. But no good Hindu would want it to be built by destroying another’s place of worship’.”

“I was asked for my personal opinion at a literary festival and gave it as such. I am not a spokesperson for my party and did not claim to be speaking for it,” he said in a series of tweets.

Tharoor had kicked up a row with his remarks at a literary event in Chennai Saturday that no “good Hindu” would favour a Ram temple in Ayodhya by demolishing somebody else’s place of worship, drawing stinging criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which dubbed his party and its chief Rahul Gandhi “anti- Hindu”.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that he was “astonished” to know that Tharoor believes that “true Hindus don’t want a Ram temple in Ayodhya”. This could be the view of Tharoor or Congress president Rahul Gandhi and “shows how cut off they are from reality”, he added, reported IANS.

BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra said Tharoor’s remarks exposed the Congress and its chief, adding that while Gandhi “does fancy dress shows” by visiting Hindu temples, a leader of his party makes such comments.

“These remarks completely expose the Congress....Rahul Gandhi. They are anti-Hindu,” he said.

