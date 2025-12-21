Mallikarjun Kharge reacts to Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar power tussle: ‘Confusion at state level’

Amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka over chief minister's chair, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday clarified that the confusion over the leadership issue exists only at the local level and not within the high command. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, state Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during an event marking BR Ambedkar's 69th death anniversary, observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Kharge's clarification comes even as Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, a claimant to the CM's chair, have reiterated that the decision on state leadership lies on the Congress high command.

"The high command hasn't created any confusion. It exists at the local level. How is it right to put the blame on the high command?" Kharge said while speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, according to PTI news agency.

Also Read: ‘Both of us will go’: What Shivakumar said on Delhi visit to meet party high command

Kharge further said the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command. He also cautioned party leaders against claiming credit for the electoral success.

Without naming anyone, the Congress chief said, “Everyone has built the party. It's not any individual's effort. Congress has been built by party workers. Congress workers supported us.”

What is the Karnataka power tussle?

The power tussle between the two leading figures in Karnataka Congress, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, resurfaced over two years after the Congress came into power.

The roots to the power tussle stems from the party's victory in Karnataka in the state polls in May 2023, when Siddaramaiah was made the chief minister and Shivakumar his deputy.

There was an informal “2.5-year formula” between the two leaders—never officially confirmed but a recurring point of contention between them.

Also Read: ‘Never said I will be CM for 2.5 years’: Siddaramaiah on ‘power-sharing' agreement in Karnataka

The speculations of a power change in the state re-emerged as the state government completed half its term, last month, on November 20.

While referring to the power tussle with Siddaramaiah, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar has said that the Congress high command has told the two leaders as to when they will be called to Delhi to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has reiterated he would remain in office for his full five-year term, expressing confidence in the Congress high command's support.

The chief minister has also dismissed the “half-term” formula, saying he never mentioned that he was the Chief Minister for only two-and-half years.

“I am confident that the high command will allow me to complete five years’ term,” the chief minister said.