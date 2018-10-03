Mamata Banerjee orders CID probe into Kolkata blast, BJP says it’s an eyewash

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday ordered an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the blast in a Kolkata suburb on Tuesday that killed a boy and injured several others.

The Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the CID probe as an eyewash and demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which it claimed can expose the truth as it did in the Burdwan blast of October 2014.

“CID West Bengal took up investigation of the Nagerbazar explosion case,” said a statement issued by Nishat Pervez, deputy inspector general (operations) of CID.

“Ordering CID probe is an eyewash that is also aimed at tampering with evidences. I am writing to Union home minister Rajnath Singh demanding an NIA probe immediately,” BJP Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh said.

Ghosh justified the demand for a probe by the NIA saying, “In the October 2014 Burdwan blast too.., an NIA investigation exposed a network of foreign terrorists spreading tentacles across various districts and also neighbouring states.”

On Wednesday morning, senior CID officials including its additional director general, inspector general and special superintendent visited the blast site at Dumdum. Officials of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory also went to the spot to collect evidence. CID officers also collected samples.

The BJP state president also alleged that the state police washed the area on Tuesday and that must have removed evidence. The ruling Trinamool Congress had alleged that the blast was the handiwork of the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Both the BJP and the RSS have denied the claim.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 19:18 IST