West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee died at a Kolkata hospital on Saturday (PTI)
Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother dies after battling Covid-19 for a month

Ashim Banerjee tested positive for Covid-19 last month and had been under treatment at the city hospital.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 02:32 PM IST

Ashim Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother, died on Saturday morning after being detected with Covid-19, last month, the hospital said in a statement.

Ashim Banerjee, 62, was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past one month, Dr Alok Roy, chairman of the city’s Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata, said, according to ANI.

A senior doctor at the hospital said Ashim Banerjee died around 9:20 am. “He was detected with Covid-19 last month and was undergoing treatment for almost a month now. He had certain comorbidities such as hypertension,” the doctor said.

Ashim Banerjee stayed in the same house where Mamata Banerjee, 66, lives. His last rites will be performed at Nimtala cremation ground today following Covid protocols.

