Mamata's 'forced to remove' barb at Ananda Bose evokes ex-Guv's response, fresh jibe at R N Ravi

C V Ananda Bose' abrupt resignation as West Bengal's Governor amid a major reshuffle and R N Ravi's appointment as his successor whirlpooled into a political slugfest, with chief minister Mamta Banerjee claiming that Bose resigned “under pressure” from the Bharatiya Janata Party, just weeks ahead of state assembly polls. Mamata Banerjee attacked Centre over the sudden resignation of Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. (PTI files)

Bose's unexpected resignation prompted Mamata to claim that the Bengal Governor may have been pressured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "serve certain political interests" ahead of the polls.

In a later statement on Saturday, she called incoming Governor Ravi a "BJP cadre" and added on to her previous claim, stating that Bose's exit was the result of pressure from the Centre.

"Have you seen how C V Ananda Bose was removed? I know everything. He was threatened. They want to distribute money from Lok Bhavan. They want Lok Bhavan to be converted into a BJP party office. But everybody may not agree to such whims and fancies of Delhi," Mamata alleged.

She further alleged that the Centre is not letting anyone finish their term. “You did the same thing with Jagdeep Dhankhar,” she said, referring to former Bengal governor who later became the vice president.

C V Ananda Bose' clarification However, rebutting Mamata's claims, Ananda Bose called the decision to step down a "conscious" one, adding that the reasons behind resignation will remain confidential till right time comes.

Responding to a question on resignation, Bose shared a sport analogy, saying, “There is a rule in sports. Rules of the game are also to know when to end the game. When there is an entry, as Governor, I knew that there would be an exit. I was given an opportunity to decide for myself, I decided to resign.”