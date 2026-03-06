‘Subjected to some pressure’: Mamata Banerjee questions Bengal governor change ahead of polls

“I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of Shri C V Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal,” she wrote, adding that given the prevailing circumstances she would not be surprised if the governor had been subjected to pressure from the Union home minister “to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections”.

Reacting to the development, Banerjee said the reasons behind Bose’s resignation were not known to her but suggested the move could be linked to political interests.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed shock over the resignation of Governor C V Ananda Bose and said she would not be surprised if pressure had been exerted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah behind the change in the state’s gubernatorial post ahead of the Assembly elections.

Banerjee also said that Shah “just informed” her about the decision and that she had not been consulted, calling it a departure from established convention.

She said such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution and strike at the foundation of India’s federal structure, adding that the Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of states.

Also Read | New L-G for Delhi; Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar get new governors in major rejig

West Bengal governor resigned The reaction came after President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday evening carried out a reshuffle across nine regions, appointing former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the new lieutenant governor of Delhi and shifting RN Ravi from Tamil Nadu to West Bengal.

Ravi will replace C V Ananda Bose, whose resignation has been accepted by the President, according to a communiqué issued by her office.

The former Tamil Nadu governor moves to West Bengal just weeks before the state’s Assembly elections, with the current Assembly’s term set to expire on May 7. During his tenure in Tamil Nadu, Ravi repeatedly clashed with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government and faced criticism for allegedly sitting on bills, refusing to read from the text prepared by the state government during Assembly sessions, and being involved in several controversies.

Also Read | Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose resigns after less than 4 years in office, Mamata drops successor hint

Change in governors of several states In other changes, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed lieutenant governor of Ladakh, while Ladakh’s current LG Kavinder Gupta was shifted to Himachal Pradesh.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a former Indian ambassador to the United States, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar as the party’s candidate. His appointment in the national capital comes a year after the BJP won the Delhi Assembly polls.