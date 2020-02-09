e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Man commits suicide by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train, services delayed briefly

Man commits suicide by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train, services delayed briefly

The deceased is yet to be identified and no suicide note has been found, an official said.

india Updated: Feb 09, 2020 20:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A person committed suicide in front a Delhi metro train.
A person committed suicide in front a Delhi metro train. (Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)
         

A man ended his life by jumping in front of a Delhi metro train at Haiderpur Badli Mor station on Sunday, briefly delaying services on the Yellow Line of the rapid transit system, an official said.

According to the police, the man aged around 50 jumped in front of an approaching train following which he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

The deceased is yet to be identified and no suicide note has been found, an official said.

“Delay in services from Samaypur Badli to GTB Nagar due to a passenger on track at Haiderpur Badli Mor,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

After about 15 minutes, it again tweeted that normal services have been restored. The Delhi Metro’‘s Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

tags
top news
Delhi saw highest turnout in Ballimaran, overall 62.59 per cent votes cast
Delhi saw highest turnout in Ballimaran, overall 62.59 per cent votes cast
Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama: Reports
Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama: Reports
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
‘Absolutely shocking’: Kejriwal on delay in releasing final voter turnout
‘Absolutely shocking’: Kejriwal on delay in releasing final voter turnout
Congress may have ‘sacrificed’ to help AAP defeat BJP, claims KTS Tulsi
Congress may have ‘sacrificed’ to help AAP defeat BJP, claims KTS Tulsi
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news