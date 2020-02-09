Man commits suicide by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train, services delayed briefly

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 20:28 IST

A man ended his life by jumping in front of a Delhi metro train at Haiderpur Badli Mor station on Sunday, briefly delaying services on the Yellow Line of the rapid transit system, an official said.

According to the police, the man aged around 50 jumped in front of an approaching train following which he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

The deceased is yet to be identified and no suicide note has been found, an official said.

“Delay in services from Samaypur Badli to GTB Nagar due to a passenger on track at Haiderpur Badli Mor,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

After about 15 minutes, it again tweeted that normal services have been restored. The Delhi Metro’‘s Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.