Man dies after car parking lift collapses at residential building in Mumbai's Borivali West

A man died and another suffered injuries after a car parking lift collapsed at a 21-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Borivali West area on Saturday, civic officials said. Mumbai police have started an investigation into the car parking lift collapse(PTI)

The accident took place around 11 am at the Prathamesh Building, located on Link Road, according to a PTI news agency report, which cited Mumbai Fire Brigade. The car lift fell into a 7-metre-deep pit, trapping two persons.

The victims, 30-year-old Shubham Madamlal Dhuri and 45-year-old Sunjeet Yadav, were rescued by firefighters and rushed to the nearby BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital.

“As per the information received from the hospital’s attending medical officer, Dhuri was declared 'brought dead'. Yadav, who sustained a head injury, is in a stable condition,” an official said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, they added.

Woman dead after Mhada building collapse

In an unrelated case, a 35-year-old woman, Naziya Khan, died from injuries she sustained on when the fifth floor balcony of the Ashraf Manzil building in Byculla West fell on her earlier this week.

After the top floor balcony collapsed, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rescued Khan and admitted her to the civic run Nair Hospital. She had multiple injuries, head and chest trauma and was declared dead two days after the incident, on May 30.

The fifth-floor balcony of the Aashraf Manzil had collapsed on Wednesday causing debris to pile up on the second floor balcony and the building’s compound.

Another woman who suffered injuries was also taken to the Nair hospital by locals. She is in a stable condition, officials told HT.

The building was under Maharashtra housing and development authority’s (MHADA) cessed category, indicating it was old, rent-controlled, and built before 1969.