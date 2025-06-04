Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Man dies as tree, uprooted by strong winds, falls on vehicle in Dehradun

PTI
Jun 04, 2025 01:58 AM IST

A 48-year-old man died here on Tuesday when a tree uprooted by a short spell of rain and strong winds fell on the vehicle in which he was travelling, police said.

This is the second such incident in Dehradun in less than a week.(Representational Photo)
The incident took place on Chakrata Road near the Ballupur flyover when a tree suddenly fell on the vehicle, they said.

The vehicle was going from Dehradun to Barkot in Uttarkashi district when it met with the accident, police said.

The deceased, Arvind Lal, was sitting in the middle seat. He was rushed to the Government Doon Hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Another passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. All other people in the vehicle are safe, police said.

The damaged vehicle has been parked in the Basant Vihar complex.

This is the second such incident in the district in less than a week.

A woman died in Dehradun on Saturday last when a tree uprooted by a storm fell over a vehicle in a parking area.

