e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Farmer gets electricity bill of over Rs 3 crore for 2 months. This followed

Farmer gets electricity bill of over Rs 3 crore for 2 months. This followed

Superintending engineer Girish Joshi said the operator who records meter readings mistakenly keyed in meter number in the column for reading.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 18:48 IST
Sohail Khan
Sohail Khan
Hindustan Times, Udaipur
The power bill in question going viral on social media.
The power bill in question going viral on social media.
         

A farmer in Rajasthan got a bill of Rs 3.71 crore for consuming 38,514,098 units of electricity in two months. Upon checking, it was found that the meter reading and his original bill amount got swapped in the form.

The bill was issued on August 22 and the last date of payment was September 3 but the farmer got the shock of his life when he looked at the amount and ran to the nearest e-mitra centre, the Rajasthan government e-governance centres, with the bill in hand.

Pemaram Patel, 22, of Gingla village in Udaipur, 65km from Udaipur, owns a shop which he has rented out to someone who runs an auto service centre in it. The bill is for this shop which has an electricity connection from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (Ajmer Discom).

“When I went to the e-mitra, I found out that the bill was exorbitantly high because of a printing mistake. The actual bill was for Rs 6,414, which I paid from the e-mitra itself,” said the farmer.

Superintending engineer Girish Joshi said the operator who records meter readings mistakenly keyed in meter number in the column for reading. “Correction was done immediately and a new copy of the bill with the correct amount was given to the consumer,” he added.

The bill is circulating on social media in the area and is talk of the town.

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Farmer gets electricity bill of over Rs 3 crore for 2 months. This followed
Farmer gets electricity bill of over Rs 3 crore for 2 months. This followed
Air pollution can intensify Covid-19
Air pollution can intensify Covid-19
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In