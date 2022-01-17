Man held for raping minor daughter: Rajasthan Police

Jaipur: A 37-year-old man was arrested in Udaipur district for allegedly raping his daughter, police said on Monday.

The accused was arrested based on a complaint by the victim’s mother on Sunday, the SHO of the police station where the case was filed said. The man was arrested the same day and booked under relevant IPC sections as well as provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and will be presented before the court, the officer said on Monday.

According to the complaint, the victim, a student of class 9, complained of stomach pain and other health issues earlier in the week. On being questioned, the girl then narrated how the father raped her multiple times in the past year.

The family has two houses in the village, one in the interior and the other on a main road. According to the complaint, the accused often sent his wife to the house in the interior after fighting with her and stayed at the house on the main road, where he committed the crime.

11-year-old raped by relative in Bhilwara: Police

In another incident, an 11-year-old was allegedly raped by her relative in Bhilwara district, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s father, the accused took her to the market on the pretext of buying vegetables and raped her at a secluded spot.

The SHO of the police station where the case was filed said the matter came to the fore when the minor’s health started deteriorating. The officer said the victim’s medical examination has been conducted and the probe is on.

