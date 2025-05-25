Man held in UP for bludgeoning Delhi couple; husband dead, wife critical

A man who allegedly bludgeoned a couple in their Delhi home, killing the husband and seriously wounding the wife, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Ashok Kumar, 45, was bludgeoned to death in his home.(Representational image)

Akhilesh, a native of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, was tracked down in his home town by a joint team of a unit from Kishangarh police station and the Special Staff of Southwest District.

The arrest came after multiple raids across Rae Bareli and Maharajganj.

On the night of May 21, Ashok Kumar, 45, was bludgeoned to death in his home in south Delhi's Katwaria Sarai.

Police found Kumar's wife unconscious with wounds and rushed her to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The couple, originally from Jhansi, worked as daily wage labourers at IIT Delhi. Their daughter, Kajal, later identified them.

Investigation revealed that Akhilesh often visited the woman at her house, and possibly had an affair with her, much to the consternation of the husband.

Akhilesh confessed that he assaulted the two with a hammer after being rejected by the woman and warned by her husband to stay away, police said.

While on the run, Akhilesh kept changing his location in UP, until he was finally apprehended in Rae Bareli.

Police have recovered the hammer and are investigating the matter.