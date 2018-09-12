Man hurt his eye rescuing 30 people during Kerala floods, may lose sight

Sadasivan Nair borrowed an old tyre tube from his truck driver friend and rushed to help people as flood waters inundated many areas of Chengannur in Kerala’s Alappuzha district last month.

Nair, a lottery-seller-and tea stall worker, saved at least 30 people with the help of the tube. The 58-year-old, however, suffered an injury to his right eye during one of the missions while removing a branch of a tree entangled with the rescue vehicle.

Nair is undergoing treatment at the Alappuzha medical college and hospital and doctors say he might lose vision in at least one of his eyes. He has undergone a minor surgery but doctors say he needs another to help regain his vision. Since the infection has spread to the other eye, he has to undergo the surgery right away, they say.

While getting operated at a government hospital is an option, he will have to wait for his turn and the surgery in a private hospital is likely to cost Rs 150,000 and he cannot simply afford to pay. Nair says he is the only bread-earner of the family and now seeking the help of good Samaritans.

He owns just a small parcel of land and his main income comes from selling government lottery tickets. Nair has three children, two boys and a girl, and his second son has a speech impairment.

The ones whom he saved are equally poor like him with all their worldly possessions destroyed in the worst-flood of the century that claimed more than 400 lives last month, destroyed thousands of homes and caused at least Rs 20,000 crore worth of damage. The floods were very severe especially in Chengannur and Pandanad areas where Nair rescued most of the people.

Doctors say that his condition has aggravated as he delayed getting a treatment. However, his family members say he was in slushy floodwaters helping others despite receiving injuries thus aggravating his wounds.

“A good swimmer, he was in the water for two days. He got himself admitted to the hospital on the third day when the pain aggravated. The injured eye is partially blind now and doctors said the other eye has also been infected,” says his son Anukrishnan.

The former legislator of Chengannur PC Vishnunath said Nair’s situation has come to their notice and the administration will help him out.

“I was really moved after hearing his plight. A committed man, I know him for many years. His selfless service won’t go unnoticed. We will help him in whatever way is possible,” Vishnunath, who is also a All India Congress Committee secretary, said

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 14:39 IST