Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping 19-year-old cousin in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: An Arunachal Pradesh session court on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his cousin sister in 2022, describing the crime as a “sin and social taboo” that demands strict punishment and cannot be treated with leniency. The district legal services authority was directed to provide compensation to the survivor under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011. (Representative photo)

Sessions judge Hirendra Kashyap of the Papum Pare district court in Yupia convicted the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376(2)(f), which deals with rape cases where the offender is a relative, guardian, teacher, or someone in a position of trust.

The court observed that the convict, who held a position of trust as an elder brother, had “committed brutal rape upon the victim girl,” describing it as one of the “rarest of the rare offences” in the state’s social context.

“The act is not only a crime against the victim but also a moral and social crime that strikes at the root of family sanctity and cultural values,” the judge said.

The accused had allegedly raped his 19-year-old cousin on August 13, 2022, at their rented accommodation in Naharlagun, when their elder sister was away. He was arrested after an FIR was lodged. The girl alleged that the accused had attempted to rape her thrice earlier in the Naharlagun house and once in their native village.

Public prosecutor O Binggep submitted medical, forensic, and witness testimony, including DNA samples of the convict found on the bedsheet seized from the scene.

Rejecting the plea for leniency, the court ruled that the convict was not entitled to benefit under Section 360 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) or the Probation of Offenders Act. The judge said the survivor’s testimony and forensic report proved the offence beyond reasonable doubt.

The district legal services authority was directed to provide compensation to the survivor under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011.

The convict, who was informed of his right to appeal before the Gauhati High Court, was awarded life imprisonment and fined ₹20,000.