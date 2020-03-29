e-paper
Home / India News / Man shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

Man shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

At about 8:35 PM, militants fired upon and injured a civilian identified as Mehraj Ahmad Bhat at his residence at Redwani Balla in Qoimoh area of the district in south Kashmir, a police official said.

india Updated: Mar 29, 2020 08:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
An auto-driver was shot by suspected militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
An auto-driver was shot by suspected militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (Reuters File Photo)
         

A man was shot dead Friday by suspected militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

At about 8:35 PM, militants fired upon and injured a civilian identified as Mehraj Ahmad Bhat at his residence at Redwani Balla in Qoimoh area of the district in south Kashmir, a police official said.

He said Bhat, an auto-driver by profession, was rushed to Anantnag hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case in this regard, the official said.

TWO SUSPECTED MILITANTS HELD

Security forces on Saturday arrested two suspected militants from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

During vehicle checking at Pattan town, police arrested two local militants, identified as Showkat Mir and Showkat Yattoo, they said.

