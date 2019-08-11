e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 11, 2019

Man stays in Hyderabad hotel for over 100 days, flees without paying Rs 12 lakh bill

The Taj Banjara hotel staff then contacted A. Shankar Narayan, who had promised to clear the bill. However, he later switched off his phone after which the hotel manager approached the police.

south Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hyderabad
Acting on a complaint lodged by the management of Taj Banjara hotel, the police registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against A. Shankar Narayan.
Acting on a complaint lodged by the management of Taj Banjara hotel, the police registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against A. Shankar Narayan. (Photo courtesy: www.tajhotels.com)
         

A man, who stayed in a star hotel in Hyderabad for over 100 days, allegedly fled without paying the Rs 12.34 lakh bill, the police said on Saturday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the management of Taj Banjara hotel, the police registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against A. Shankar Narayan, said to be a businessman from Visakhapatnam.

According to the hotel management, the man stayed in a luxury suite for 102 days. After paying Rs 13.62 lakh out of his total bill of Rs 25.96 lakh, the man allegedly left the hotel in April this year without informing anyone.

The hotel staff then contacted the man who promised to clear the remaining bill. However, he later switched off his phone after which the hotel manager approached the Banjara Hills police station to lodge a complain.

“We have registered a case on the complaint by the hotel management and launched investigations,” Sub-Inspector P. Ravi told IANS.

The businessman has reportedly claimed that he had checked out of the hotel after settling the bill. Alleging that his reputation was being tarnished, Narayan said that he was contemplating legal action against the hotel.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 08:13 IST

tags
more from south
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss