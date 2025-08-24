Man ties dog to bike, drags it through streets in Ahmedabad: Caught on cam

A man has been arrested in Ahmedabad after he allegedly tied a dog to the back of his motorbike and dragged the animal through the streets. The shocking incident was captured by a CCTV camera, leading to his arrest. Following the act, the accused allegedly abandoned the dog, in a severely injured condition, under a bridge.(X/ Screengrab)

The accused, identified as Ramesh Patel, was seen riding the motorcycle with the dog tied to the back of the two-wheeler. The man also allegedly tortured and beat the dog before the incident, India Today reported.

After the video came to light, an FIR was registered against Patel under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

In the footage, the animal was seen being dragged through the streets, while appearing to be motionless. Following the act, the accused allegedly abandoned the dog, in a severely injured condition, under a bridge.

This comes close on the steps of a nationwide debate on stray dogs, which began after the Supreme Court's directive for the dogs in Delhi-NCR to be captured and relocated to shelters. Following widespread protests, the top court modified its order, clarifying that canines picked up under its August 11 order will be released back after sterilisation and immunisation order, with the exception of those suffering from rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.

The SC bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria also widened the scope of the case beyond Delhi-NCR, directing for it to be treated as pan-India.

“We have expanded the scope pan-India and have issued notices to all states and UTs, notices to concerned departments, since there are various similar matters pending before this court so that a national policy could be framed to deal with the issue. We have suggested some modifications in the previous order,” the bench stated.

The court further directed municipal authorities in Delhi and NCR to proceed with the mass capture of stray dogs, and to establish shelters and pounds for their relocation.