Man, woman paraded naked over extramarital relationship in Chhattisgarh
Man, woman paraded naked over extramarital relationship in Chhattisgarh

Four persons including the man's wife have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place at a village under Urindabeda police station limits on June 11, said a senior police official.
Further probe in the matter is currently underway, police said.(REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 11:18 PM IST
PTI | , Raipur

A married man and a woman with whom he was allegedly having an affair were stripped and paraded in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Tuesday. 

Four persons including the man's wife have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place at a village under Urindabeda police station limits on June 11, said a senior police official. 

After the incident came to light, a police team was sent to the village for investigation, he added. The man's wife spotted him with another woman, and called some people including her relatives, the official said.

The group then stripped the duo and paraded them through the locality, he said. Based on the victims' statements, a case was registered at Urindabeda police station under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman to outrage her modesty) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and four persons including the man's wife were arrested. 

Further probe is on, the official said.



Tuesday, June 14, 2022
