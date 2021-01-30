Man-eater which killed 2 tribals in Telangana's Kumaram Bheem resurfaces
- The forest authorities, who observed the pug marks in the fields, identified it as the same male tiger which killed two people in nearby areas in November and had disappeared into the adjacent forests of Maharashtra.
A tiger, which killed two tribal young men in Telangana’s Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district within a span of three weeks in November 2020, is back in the same forest once again sending the forest department into a tizzy.
The tribals informed the forest authorities that a tiger had been on the prowl in the Rampur forest area of Dahegaon block since the early hours of Wednesday and had attacked cattle near Kammaragaon village along the Pranahita riverside.
The forest authorities, who observed the pug marks in the fields, identified it as the same male tiger which killed two people in nearby areas in November and haddisappeared into the adjacent forests of Maharashtra.
First, it had killed a 20-year-old youth Sidam Vignesh at Digada village on November 11 and disappeared into the forest after partly eating his flesh. On November 29, it mauled a 19-year-old girl Pasula Nirmala to death at the Mannewada hamlet of Penchikalpet block.
“Yes, the same man-eater is back in the Asifabad forests again. Last time, it had escaped all the traps we had laid to capture it and went deep into the Maharashtra forests. After nearly two months, it has appeared again,” district forest officer S Santaram said.
He said the department authorities have alerted the tribals in all the hamlets close to the forests and asked them not to venture into the forests for grazing cattle or to fetch forest produce.
“We have laid traps once again and are working out other methods to capture it as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Since it has already tasted human flesh, it will definitely pose a danger to human habitations,” Santaram said.
The forest officers have already been campaigning extensively in the tribal villages to create awareness among villagers on do’s and don’ts they need to follow to prevent incidents of wild animal attacks.
“We have asked them to move in groups when they go inside the forests for harvesting of crops or other agriculture operations. One or two of them should keep a watch on the movement of animals and sound an alert by drum beating or blowing trumpets when they spot wild animals,” the official said.
The forest officials suggested that the tribals constitute a village protection committee comprising local sarpanch and forest beat officer, which will monitor the movement of tigers and inform the higher officials immediately. All the tribals venturing into forests should inform the protection committee about their movement, they said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'BJP, AIADMK will contest together in Tamil Nadu': Nadda
- The party had also announced chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami as its candidate for the top post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relief for SII as court rejects trademark-violation plea over `Covishield'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villagers protest in Pithoragarh after leopard attacks three women
- The villagers complained that the leopard is frequently visible in the area due to which locals are living in fear. They said that they have seen the leopard roaming in the area at 9 am in the morning, making it unsafe for them to step out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah welcomes TMC rebels in Delhi; Bengal politics enters 'chartered plane era'
- Never before in Bengal was a chartered plane hired by a party to carry defectors, political observers said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea moved in Supreme Court seeking stay on WhatsApp privacy policy updates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence: Delhi Police files case against Tharoor, others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man-eater which killed 2 tribals in Telangana's Kumaram Bheem resurfaces
- The forest authorities, who observed the pug marks in the fields, identified it as the same male tiger which killed two people in nearby areas in November and had disappeared into the adjacent forests of Maharashtra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preparations underway for reopening schools in Jammu for Classes 9 to 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agitation continues to gain momentum, as more farmers head towards Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police preventing water tankers from reaching protesting farmers: Satyendra Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Day after violence, Singhu border turns into fortress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli embassy in Delhi on high alert before bomb blast: Ambassador
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year after first Covid-19 case, Kerala continues to grapple with pandemic
- On Saturday, the state reported another high of 6,282 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 10.51 per cent while the active caseload stands at 71,469.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New laws will break the backbone of agri sector: Arundhati Roy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 rebel Trinamool leaders meet Amit Shah, join BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox