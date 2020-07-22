Manipur CM announces strict 7-day statewide lockdown from July 23

india

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:09 IST

Manipur Cabinet on Wednesday decided to impose a 7-day statewide lockdown from 2pm on July 23 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Confirming this, the state chief minister N Biren Singh in a facebook post on Wednesday evening, said, “A strict 7 days Statewide Lockdown from 2 pm of July 23, 2020 has been imposed by a Cabinet decision at a Cabinet Meeting held today.”

“The lockdown may be extended further for another week beyond 29 July 2020,” the facebook post said. “I appeal to all to abide by the lockdown guidelines.”

Meanwhile, Thoubal district wore a deserted look after the state authority ordered complete lockdown and curfew until further orders till July 27 after detection of Covid-19 in some persons of the district who have no recent travel history outside the state.

In the meantime,the total number of positive cases for Covid-19 in Manipur reached 2,060 while the total active and recovered cases stand at 642 and 1,418, according to official sources.

“In the past 24 hours, 45 persons (40 males, 5 females) were confirmed as new Covid-19 positive cases at Virus Research & Diagnosis Laboratories of JNIMS(Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences-21), DH(District Hospitals) of Jiribam(13), Thoubal(4) and Ukhrul (7),”Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of health department in a official press release. “They belong to the districts of Churachandpur(12),Imphal East (4),Jiribam(13) ,Senapati(5),Thoubal(4) and Ukhrul(7).They are being shifted to the Covid care facilities.”

All necessary medical precautionary measures like containment and contact tracing are in place, the release said.

In the past 24 hours, 34 persons have been discharged from Covid care centres at Meitram in Imphal West(23),Kangpokpi(3) and Covid care facilities of RIMS(2) and JNIMS(6) after they were found Covid-19 free on RT PCR test.

The cumulative number of positive cases in the state is 2,060.The numbers of active and recovered cases are 642 and 1,418 respectively, it stated. The recovery rate is 68.83 percent. The release also clarified that there is no report of any death due to Covid-19 from any part of the state.