Mumbai News / Maharashtra reports highest one-day spike of 10,576 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra reports highest one-day spike of 10,576 Covid-19 cases

A total of 5,552 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of such people in the state to 1,87,769, the department said in its statement.

mumbai Updated: Jul 22, 2020 20:51 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
There are 1,37,282 active cases in the state at present.
There are 1,37,282 active cases in the state at present.
         

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 10,576 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed its overall tally to 3,37,607, the state health department said.

The state’s death toll due to the virus went up by 280 and reached 12,556, it said.

A total of 5,552 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of such people in the state to 1,87,769, the department said in its statement.

There are 1,37,282 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 16,87,213people have been tested for Covid-19 across Maharashtra, it said.

