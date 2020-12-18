Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:14 IST

A recipient of Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Gallantry in ‘war against drugs’ on Friday decided to return her medal after a special court in Imphal acquitted seven people who were arrested in a 2018 drugs haul case.

The officer, Thounaojam Brinda, is an additional superintendent, Manipur police.

The Special Court (ND&PS) in Imphal on Thursday acquitted Lhukhosei Zou, former chairman Chandel Autonomous District Council, and six others stating that the prosecution has totally failed to prove the charges levelled against them.

“In recognition for this case as part of the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s ‘War against Drugs,’ I was conferred the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Gallantry on the occasion of Patriots’ Day,13th August,2018,” says Brinda in a letter addressed to chief minister N Biren Singh, who also holds the home portfolio.

“.. . I feel morally inclined that I have not conducted my duty as ‘per the wishes’ of the Criminal Justice Delivery System of the land. Hence, for the reasons cited above, I do not consider myself deserving of the honour bestowed upon me by your good self. I, therefore, return the same to the state Home Department so that it may be given to a more deserving and loyal police officer,” she added.

However, the court convicted two others, Thangminlun Zou from Churachandpur district and Tung Khan Mung Zou alias Mung alias Aric from Tengnoupal district, under the NDPS Act, 1985 and fixed December 21 for hearing of sentence.

It may be recalled that in June 2018, a Manipur police team seized 4.595 kg of heroin and 2.80 lakh World is Yours (WY) amphetamine tablets worth around Rs 27.79 crore from eight persons during an operation in and around Imphal.