Manipur: PM Modi, CM applauds Manipuri-language film “Boong” on winning BAFTA 2026 award

Imphal Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the team associated with Manipuri-language film “Boong”, directed by debut film maker Lakshmipriya Devi, on winning the Best Children’s and Family Film Prize award in 79th British Academy of Film & Television Awards (BAFTA) 2026. Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi talks about the violence in Manipur at BAFTA 2026. (Agency)

“Boong” claimed the Best Children’s and Family Film prize at the 2026 BAFTA awards on February 22 in London, beating Disney’s Zootopia 2 and others.

On winning the award, Modi, on his official X account, stated that, “Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation.”

Chief minister of Manipur, Yumnam Khemchand extended his heartiest congratulation to Lakshmipriya on winning the BAFTA 2026 award.

“Her film ‘Boong’ winning the First Award in the Best Children & Family Film category is a moment of immense pride not only for Manipur but for the entire nation. This prestigious international recognition reflects her exceptional creativity, dedication, and commitment to meaningful storytelling," the CM said in a social media post.

“Lakshmi Priya Devi has consistently brought laurels through her outstanding work in cinema, and this latest honour further elevates the stature of Manipuri art and culture on the global stage. On behalf of the people of Manipur, I extend my heartfelt appreciation and best wishes for her continued success. May she keep inspiring generations and bringing greater pride and glory to our State”, Khemchand said on his social media facebook page.

During the award-receiving function at BAFTA, Lakshmipriya Devi started her speech with “Khurumjari (greetings to all in Manipuri language)”. She said, "Boong is a film that is not only rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored, and very unrepresented in India, my homeland, Manipur. It's a homage to my homeland. So just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur.”

“We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, that is forgiveness”, said Lakshmipriya.

Over 260 people have been killed and more than 60000 displaced in ethnic violence in Manipur, which broke out in May, 2023.

Before rtthe BAFTA win, the film had won three international awards namely International South Asian Film Festival, 2024, Canada in the category excellence in feature filmmaking; 17th Asia Pacific Screen awards 2024, Australia; in best youth film category; Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 in best actor (male)-special mention category.