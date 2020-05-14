Manipur reports third Covid-19 case after three-week gap

india

Updated: May 14, 2020 22:29 IST

After its first two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals last month, Manipur reported its third case on Thursday, the health department said.

“One person (31) from Imphal East district who returned from Mumbai with a patient (non- Covid) has tested positive today,” Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang Additional Director of the state health department said in a press statement Thursday night.

The male patient is now at a Covid treatment block/isoltation ward of JNIMS (Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences), the release said, “Contact tracing and active surveillance in the containment zone will be done immediately.”

As a precautionary measure, district rapid response teams and surveillance teams have been constituted in all the districts including 40 sub-surveillance teams in each district, it said.

The Covid treatment block at JNIMS and RIMS (Regional Institute of Medical Sciences) are in readiness, it said. Quarantining of returning persons for 14 days and social distancing remain vital to break the spread of Covid-19 in Manipur. Everyone is requested to cooperate for collective safety of the state, it added.

The first two Covid-19 cases were reported in Manipur on March 24 and April 2. Both patients had recovered during treatment and were discharged from two government hospitals in Imphal on April 12 and 21 respectively.

Manipur is expecting arrival of another special carrying 918 passengers from Punjab at Jiribam which is the state’s rail head about 220 km west of Imphal on Friday, state chief secretary Dr J Suresh Babu said. Another train carrying 1,400 stranded people of the state is expected to arrive at Jiribam from Bengaluru on May 17.

On Wednesday, 1,140 people who were stranded in Chennai, were the first to arrive by a special team.

So far 1,710 people have been tested for Covid-19 while 2,09,069 people have been screened at various screening centres opened at entry points, according to the status report of state surveillance officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

Currently, there are 743 people at quarantine centres while 1,870 people completed quarantine so far.