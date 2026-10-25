Manipur to form committee of 36 communities to promote peace and harmony, says CM

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday said the state government would initiate the formation of a committee representing all 36 communities to promote peace and harmony, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s query on whether such a body existed to bring them together. Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh will consult MLAs and Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba on a proposed panel to foster unity among the state’s 36 communities.

Singh was addressing at a felicitation ceremony for hill chiefs representing different tribes of Manipur at the Darbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The event followed the inauguration of the Hill (Tribal) Chiefs’ Guest House at Palace Compound in Imphal as part of the Mera Hou Chongba Festival 2026.

He said he would consult Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba and all MLAs on the proposed committee and urged the public to support its formation. The committee would aim to foster cohesion among the communities and promote peace, harmony and inclusive development in the state, he added.

With 36 ethnic communities, Manipur has a diverse population. Singh expressed hope that the ongoing festival Mera Hou Chongba would usher in peace and prosperity in the state and further strengthen brotherhood and unity among its people.

Mera Hou Chongba is a traditional festival that celebrates unity, brotherhood, peace and harmony among the people of Manipur.

The newly inaugurated guest house is intended to strengthen ties between Manipur’s hill and valley communities. Recalling the state’s history, Singh noted that the Maharaja of Manipur had, in the past, travelled to and stayed in the hill areas for more than 100 days a year. He reiterated that all 36 communities had contributed to protecting and preserving Manipur, underscoring the need to uphold this legacy through mutual trust, peace and understanding.

Addressing the gathering, Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba said that in previous years, people travelling from the hill areas to participate in Mera Hou Chongba had to stay in hotels. This year, hill chiefs would gather at the new guest house to celebrate the festival. He added that the people of Manipur would remember the government’s efforts to establish the facility.

The guest house is expected to provide accommodation for visitors from the hill areas travelling to Imphal and encourage greater interaction during shared cultural occasions.

The Hill (Tribal) Chiefs’ Guest House has been constructed at a sanctioned cost of approximately ₹7.1238 crore under the North Eastern Council (NEC) scheme, with funding from the NEC under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). The Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur, is the implementing agency, while the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd., Imphal, executed the construction work.