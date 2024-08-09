Morning briefing: Manish Sisodia bail's hearing in SC today; top court to hear plea to postpone NEET-PG 2024, and more

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on Friday regarding the postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 examination. The petition, presented by lawyer Anas Tanwir, argues that candidates have been assigned exam centres in inaccessible cities and requests score normalization. The plea was permitted for hearing by a bench including Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday. The outcome of the hearing will determine if changes to the exam schedule or logistics are made to address the concerns raised by the candidates. Dig Deeper Manish Sisodia has been booked by the ED and CBI in separate cases pertaining to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. (Archive photo/ANI)

The Supreme Court will decide on Friday whether former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be granted bail in the Delhi excise police case, which is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The verdict will be delivered by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan at 10:30 a.m. Sisodia has been in custody since February 2023, and the trial in both the CBI and ED cases has yet to commence. The decision will determine if Sisodia can be released on bail after more than 16 months of detention. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Kerala bishop duped of ₹15 lakh by cyber fraudsters, case filed Dig Deeper

Karnataka to send eight trained elephants to Andhra to drive away wild tuskers Dig Deeper

India News

‘Like our son’: Neeraj Chopra's mother on Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem winning gold medal Dig Deeper

SC to hear on Friday plea against ban on hijab, burqa in pvt college Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘desperately’ want Royal olive branch as new threat surfaces over Duke’s… Dig Deeper

Newly released body cam footage reveals cops split-second encounter with Trump assassin Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Neeraj Chopra secured India's first silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics by enhancing his season-best throw in the men's javelin final at Stade de France. Despite not achieving gold, Chopra, the reigning world champion and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist, delivered a remarkable performance. His initial throw of 89.34 meters in the qualification round was sufficient to top the group and advance directly to the final. Minutes after his historic podium finish, his mother, Saroj Devi, disclosed that Neeraj competed through an injury. This marked a notable achievement for India, even if it fell short of the gold. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have garnered a significant social media following by sharing glimpses of their personal lives. Despite enjoying widespread admiration, they face trolling, especially targeted at their children, Lianna and Divisha. Gurmeet acknowledges this as an inevitable downside of fame but remains unfazed, ensuring it doesn't affect his family. Married since February 15, 2011, the couple welcomed their first daughter in April 2023 and their second in November of the same year. They recently began sharing their family moments online, which has unfortunately attracted some negative attention. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Pregnant Deepika Padukone has captivated with her elegant maternity fashion, recently showcasing a chic floral kurta by Sabyasachi. For a dinner date in Mumbai, Deepika paired the outfit with minimal makeup, embodying a stylish yet understated look. Paparazzi captured her outside a restaurant, where she was seen interacting warmly with fans and posing for photos. Despite the attention, Deepika maintained a gracious demeanor, thanking the paparazzi before getting into her car. The appearance highlighted her blend of sophistication and approachability during her pregnancy. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)