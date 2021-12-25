Manish Tiwari attacks Harish Rawat on 'his master's voice' dig, recaps 2012

When Uttarakhand Congress leader Harish Rawat tweeted about 'tied hands' indicating helplessness in the party ahead of the election in 2022, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari took a dig at Rawat reminding him of his role in 'unsettling' the equation in the party in Assam and Punjab. A meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Harish Rawat on Friday in New Delhi settled the situation as the party decided that Harish Rawat will lead the party in the upcoming election. However, what remained ruffled is the air between Harish Rawat and Manish Tewari.

Commenting on Manish Tiwari's dig, Harish Rawat said he must have heard 'his master's voice' hinting at Amarinder Singh's influence. Giving back, Manish Tewari tweeted, "For some people, it is always and only about themselves unfortunately whether 2012 or 2021. Their only master is their own personal ambition," Tewari said offering a recap of what happened. Through the news article, Tewari claimed that it was not Harish Rawat's first revolt against the Congress. He had erupted in 2012 as well being denied the CM post.

For some people it is unfortunately only and only about themselves whether it is 2012 or 2021.



Their only master is their own personal ambition.



This report of 14 th March 2012 eloquently speaks for itself. https://t.co/7Ed2g8oM5g



I rest my Case @harishrawatcmuk ji @ANI https://t.co/WlGNHwSYV4 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 25, 2021

In cryptic tweets, Harish Rawat on Wednesday expressed displeasure over factionalism in the state unit of the party. "Isn't it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organisational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role," Rawat said. "There are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation. On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet," he added.

As this triggered speculations that Congress's trusted aide Harish Rawat was apparently upset over the functioning of the party, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh grabbed the opportunity and reminded Rawat that one reaps as he sows, referring to Rawat's role in Punjab Congress leading to Amarinder Singh's resignation from the CM post.

Reacting to Amarinder Singh's comment, Rawat on Saturday said, "I accept his best wishes. I think somewhere he is still feeling that quitting Congress was a mistake. And Manish Tewari is just following his master's (Amarinder) voice, as Amarinder Singh is following his master's voice," Rawat said.