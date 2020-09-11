Marksheet is ‘pressure sheet’ for students, ‘prestige sheet’ for families: PM Modi

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 12:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will give a new direction to the 21st century India and its goal is to remove the pressure on students to get marks in examinations.

“Can a test, a mark sheet, be a parameter for children’s learning or their mental development? Today the truth is that marksheet has become a mental pressure sheet for students and prestige sheet for families. NEP’s goal is to remove this pressure,” PM Modi said while addressing a national conclave on school education.

PM Modi said marks and marksheet have so far dominated learning-based education in India, adding that the students have to be ready themselves with skills to cope with the 21st century.

“These will be: critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, curiosity, communication. We have to increase easy and innovative methods. Our experiment should be the core of new-age learning. Engage, explore, experience, express and excel,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that NEP 2020 was just the beginning of the long process and its success would be determined by its effective implementation in the coming days.