Masood Azhar’s terrorist tag shows world stands with India: President Kovind

The listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in the United Nations is proof that the world stands with India on issue of terrorism, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address to a joint session of Parliament on Thursday.

“Today the whole world stands with India on the issue of terrorism. Designation of Masood Azhar, responsible for dastardly terrorist attacks on our soil, as a global terrorist by United Nations, is a major testimony to this fact,” said President Kovind.

In his address, President Kovind said the people of India have given a “clear mandate” in the Lok Sabha elections to accelerate the country’s development journey that started in 2014. He said the Narendra Modi government is moving ahead to create a strong, secure and inclusive India.

Masood Azhar, the chief of Pakistan-based JeM, was designated a global terrorist by the UN in May this year after China withdrew its long-standing block to the move, marking a major diplomatic and political victory in the Indian government’s efforts to counter cross-border terrorism.

Azhar was listed by the UN’s 1267 Sanctions Committee for his association with al-Qaeda and his role in financing, planning and facilitating terrorist acts by the Jaish. The terror tag meant that Pakistan is required to take three steps – freeze the funds and financial assets of Azhar, enforce a travel ban on him, and cut off his access to arms and related materials.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 12:20 IST