‘Match-fixing between Modi, Pakistan’: Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Pulwama attack

Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad has alleged there was a “match-fixing” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan which allowed the Pulwama terror attack to occur.

Congress’ member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha Hariprasad made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday in response to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s criticism of the Congress for demanding proof of the strike by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

“Ravi Shankar Prasad should clarify whether there is any match-fixing between Pakistan and Narendra Modi. Or else, without their knowledge this Pulwama instance would not have taken place. If you look at the chain of events that have taken place after Pulwama it looks like Narendra Modi had a match-fixing with Pakistan people,” he said.

Hariprasad was referring to the death of 40 CRPF personnel in the February 14 suicide attack on a convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. India had responded to the incident by launching air strikes on the Jaish camp that it claimed had killed many terrorists.

The Centre and opposition have sparred over the impact of the air strike, with some international media organisations claiming that they missed the target.

S Prakash, the spokesperson of the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said Hariprasad’s comment on the Pulwama attack was of “low level”.

“For the Congress, the deaths of our security personnel is an opportunity to play politics. I am not at all surprised by Hariprasad’s remarks as he is known for making such statements,” he said.

