‘May not tie rakhi…’: Andhra woman dies by suicide, leaves behind emotional note for brother

A 24-year-old woman died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh allegedly due to continued harassment she suffered at the hands of her husband. She left behind a heartbreaking note for her brother, saying that she won’t be able to tie him rakhi this time. The police have started an investigation into the matter.(Representational Photo/HT)

Srividya, who worked as a college professor, took the extreme step just six months into her marriage with Rambabu, a village surveyor, reported NDTV.

In the note, Srividya devastatingly wrote, "Be careful, little brother. This time, I may not be able to tie Rakhi on you," the report added.

Srividya said that her husband started harassing her just a month into their marriage and that she was subjected to brutal domestic abuse.

Detailing her ordeal in the letter, Srividya said that Rambabu would come home drunk, abuse her verbally, and even beat her. He would slam her head against the bed and even punch her, she said, adding that he would also call her “useless” and mock her in front of others, the report added.

Unable to bear the continued torture, Srividya reportedly decided to take the extreme step. The police have started an investigation into this matter.

Similar incident

A 20-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide at her residence in Delhi on Saturday, according to the police. The incident happened in the national capital’s IGI Camp in Sunlight Colony.

The police said that the woman was found dead inside the house, while her husband and family members were away.

In a video found on her phone, the woman blamed her husband and in-laws for the extreme step, alleging they would beat her over petty issues. She added in the video that their wedding anniversary was coming up, and the in-laws harassed her, as he had married her against their wishes.

The statements of the woman’s family were recorded and the probe is on.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290