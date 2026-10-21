MCD to see unprecedented 6th mayoral polls in 5 yrs; law dept gives green light
After a series of failed election meetings, AAP’s Shelly Oberoi was first elected mayor of Delhi on February 22, 2023, and was re-elected on April 26, 2023
In an unprecedented move, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will witness a sixth round of mayoral elections during its five-year term, with the law department granting its approval under the unique circumstances, senior municipal officials said. This also means that the next municipal elections will be held in early 2028. The current five-year term of the corporation began in January 2023, midway through the financial year, following the unification of the three erstwhile municipal corporations and the subsequent delimitation exercise.
Rules for Mayoral Elections
A senior municipal official said the corporation normally elects five mayors, each serving a one-year tenure. “The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act mandates an annual mayoral election. Under Section 35(1) of the Act, the reservation policy applies exclusively to the first and third years. The post is reserved for a female councillor in the first year and for a candidate from the Scheduled Castes in the third year. The Act does not specify any limit on the number of terms or provide for reservation in the sixth cycle,” the official added.
Following the 2022 unification and delimitation exercise, the MCD was divided into 250 municipal wards. In the 2022 municipal elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a majority in the corporation with 134 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 104 seats and the Congress won eight.
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MCD Term and Mayoral History
The first meeting of the newly elected MCD House was held on January 6, 2023. In the initial months, a series of House meetings were marred by uproar, violence and legal disputes, with the matter eventually reaching the Supreme Court. Under Section 4(1) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the five-year term of the Corporation starts from the date appointed for its first meeting and continues for five years and no longer.
After a series of failed election meetings, AAP’s Shelly Oberoi was first elected mayor of Delhi on February 22, 2023, and was re-elected for a second consecutive term on April 26, 2023. Following a series of defections and a prolonged legal and political tussle, the BJP secured a majority last year.
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Law Department Clears Next Election
A second official said the law department’s opinion was sought because of these exceptional circumstances. “The fifth mayor for the current term was elected in April 2026. Since the corporation’s term extends until January 2028, the Municipal Secretary’s office was uncertain whether an election for a sixth mayor should be held. There is no precedent for electing a sixth mayor during a five-year term, especially without a resignation by an incumbent mayor,” the official said.
The official quoted above said the department cleared the way for the next mayoral election, specifying that the post would be unreserved. As a result, the corporation will be able to hold elections for the mayor and deputy mayor in 2027. Any councillor, irrespective of gender or caste, will be eligible to file a nomination.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORParas Singh
Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.Read More