UP coronavirus victim’s lonely last rites as most kin in hospital

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:23 IST

The 72-year-old man, who died of coronavirus on Wednesday, got infected with the deadly virus from his son-in-law who arrived in Meerut from Amravati in Maharastra on March 19, and stayed with his family in Sector 13 of Shastri Nagar. The son-in-law also infected 9 other family members, who were undergoing treatment at corona ward of the Meerut Medical College here.

His son-in-law, who came here to take part in a wedding ceremony, has infected 10 relatives, district officials said. While his father-in-law has succumbed to COVID-19, the elderly man’s wife, their four sons and four daughters-in-law were admitted at the Meerut Medical College’s coronavirus ward, officials said.

“Ahmad had diabetes and respiratory problems and died at 11 am on Wednesday. He was under treatment in the hospital’s coronavirus ward. It was first death of coronavirus here,” said Dr RC Gupta, LLRM Medical College’s principal.

Following the medical protocol, doctors and medial staff packed the body in a three-layered bag before handing over it to police. As family members were also admitted in the same ward, they were allowed to see his face from a distance and walk a few steps, up to the exit of the ward, along with the packed mortal remains of Ahmad.

The body was taken in an ambulance to a graveyard near Nauchandi ground and buried after performing rituals in presence of 6 people, including the maulvi.