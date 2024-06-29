Meghalaya must create robust SOP for coal transportation: Justice Katakey (Rtd)

Shillong: Justice BP Katakey (retired), appointed by the high court of Meghalaya to head a committee on coal transportation, emphasized the need for a revised and robust standard operating procedure (SOP) to combat the illegal transportation of locally mined coal disguised as coal sourced from outside the state. (Representative Photo)

Following a meeting at the state secretariat on Friday, Justice Katakey stated his commitment to preventing such malpractices, citing media reports alleging misuse of permits meant for non-local coal.

“I am actively verifying these allegations to establish a foolproof SOP in line with the state government’s 2022 regulations,” Justice Katakey affirmed.

Stakeholders, including representatives from cement factories, ferroalloy plants, and coke oven factories, have been consulted, with their written submissions expected by next Monday, people aware of the matter said. These inputs will inform the revision of the existing SOP and the subsequent notification of an updated version.

The committee’s efforts are part of broader compliance with directives from the National Green Tribunal, the Supreme Court, and the Meghalaya high court, aiming to ensure transparency in coal transportation practices. Justice Katakey highlighted progress in relocating inventoried coal to designated depots, with a few exceptions pending verification.

Regarding challenges in lifting auctioned coal due to market conditions worsened by monsoons, Justice Katakey recommended imposing demurrage charges on delayed coal lifters. This approach aims to cover costs incurred by the government, such as rent for depot spaces and security personnel mandated to safeguard inventoried coal.

“I have proposed calculating demurrage based on depot size and rental costs, ensuring fairness across different locations,” Justice Katakey explained, underscoring the government’s custodial responsibility over inventoried coal until it is lifted by buyers. He emphasized that extended storage beyond the permissible timeframe should incur demurrage charges to deter undue financial burden on the government.

Looking ahead, Justice Katakey outlined plans to initiate fresh auctions under Supreme Court directives, urging prompt action to manage existing coal stocks efficiently. His proactive stance reflects a concerted effort to uphold legal compliance and equitable practices in Meghalaya’s coal sector, crucial for environmental sustainability and regulatory integrity.