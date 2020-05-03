MHA looks to address grievances of truckers during lockdown

india

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to use its control room at North Block to resolve the problems faced by truck drivers and transporters engaged in the supply of essential items during the lockdown, officials said on Sunday.

Several complaints were raised by transporters that their goods trucks are not being allowed by the local authorities and the movement of empty trucks from one state to another.

The ministry has recently written to all states reminding that trucks should not be stopped at borders to maintain the supply of goods.

The control room number (1930) is being made available for the benefit of drivers/transporters who can now lodge any complaint pertaining to the lockdown, a statement by the Press Information Bureau said. In addition, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) helpline number 1033 is also available for highway-related grievances.

It added that the NHAI, transport departments of states and Union Territories and transport associations will take necessary steps to provide information to drivers and transporters in this regard.

“The officials deputed from ministry of road transport in the MHA control room will assist in complaint/ grievance resolution relating to the Transport sector/Drivers. These officials would also compile the daily report on such complaints received,” it added.

“This mechanism is expected to greatly address the issues/hurdles in the movement of goods across States/UTs during lockdown announced to curb COVID-19 pandemic in India,” it added.