Migrant attackers have BJP government’s silent blessings, says Congress in Gujarat

The Congress on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of supporting those behind the attacks on migrant labourers in parts of Gujarat after a 14-month-old baby was allegedly raped by a worker from Bihar in the western state’s Himmatnagar district last month.

“Attacks on migrants continued despite security cover and police bandobast. This means attackers enjoy silent blessings of the government,” president of the state unit of the Congress Amit Chavda said.

“The BJP knows that it is going to face defeats in upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, MP (Madhya Pradesh) and other states. So, the party has been trying to divert the attention,” Chavda said.

State’s minister for home affairs Pradeepsinh Jadeja, however, said a man who had in the past contested a local poll on Congress ticket is among the hundreds arrested after threats and attacks on migrant labourers.

“A person (Mohat Thakor), who had contested Gandhinagar taluka panchayat election on a Congress ticket, has been arrested for instigating and threatening migrants,” he said.

Thakor is seen threatening migrants in Uvarsad village in Gandhinagar district to leave in a video that has been shared widely on social media.

“There have been no reports of violent incidents in the past 48 hours. The government is taking all the necessary steps. We have arrested those who tried to disturb peace and law and order in the state,’’ chief minister Vijay Rupani said.

Nineteen-year-old Raghuvir Sahu from Bihar, who used to work at a ceramic factory, was arrested for allegedly raping the baby in Himmatnagar on September 28.

Police have registered at least 48 complaints of attacks and threats between September 28 and October 3, which have left 45 people injured following the alleged rape of the infant. They have, so far, arrested 342 people.

The administration began confidence building exercises by taking out police flag march and community meetings in affected pockets of Ahmedabad city and parts of Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Sabarkantha districts in north Gujarat amid reports of labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar continuing to flee to their native places.

Home minister Jadeja said that district collectors have also been instructed to conduct community meetings in their areas. The police on Monday carried out a flag march in Vatva GIDC, Odhav and other parts of Ahmedabad city.

Migrant labourers in Ahmedabad and north Gujarat have said they are being threatened into leaving the state by October 8 after the rape of the baby. The threats, they said, have not stopped despite a warning from the state’s police chief after sporadic incidents of attacks in Mehsana, Sabarkantha and Aravali districts between September 28 and October 4.

A backlash against non-Gujaratis following Sahu’s arrest sparked an exodus of migrant workers hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh last week.

There was a rush on Monday at Ahmedabad railway station due to migrants fleeing Gujarat.

“We have been hearing a lot about threats. Others were also moving from our area in Kalol. So I have also decided to go,” Pyarelal Thakur, who was at the station, said.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 18:45 IST