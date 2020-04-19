Migrant vendor couple becomes parents in Tripura, names newborn ‘Lockdown’

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 07:16 IST

A migrant vendor couple from Rajasthan, who got stranded in Tripura after the coronavirus pandemic, became parents of a baby boy and they named him Lockdown.

Sanjay Bauri and his wife Manju Bauri usually visit Tripura for six months of every year, to sell cheap plastic-wares. They visit other states as well.

This time, their experience was different.

“We faced so much trouble due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the lockdown. And our baby was born during the lockdown six days ago at a government hospital. He is fine,” Sanjay Bauri, father of the newborn, said while speaking to reporters.

Also read: Early measures reason for fewer cases in India, says WHO regional director

“As he was born during the lockdown, we have decided to name him lockdown,” he said.

Sanjay didn’t take the risk to travel to Rajasthan’s Dausa district via road and railway as Manju was expecting. And after the countrywide lockdown was announced on March 24, they became tensed.

They came to Agartala railway station at Badharghat to find the trains were not running. Besides them, 61 other migrant vendors were also stranded due to the lockdown.

“The railway police officers took us to two shelter houses. They helped us a lot and even in ensuring the safe delivery of my son. I am very thankful to them and the state government. We are now waiting to return back to Rajasthan after the conclusion of the lockdown,” he said.

Also read: 4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one

Pinaki Samanti, superintendent of police of Government Railway Police (GRP) said they sent 63 migrant vendors at the two temporary shelter houses soon after the lockdown. They are also being provided with food, medicines and required things, he said.

“We took one pregnant woman to state-run IGM Hospital a few days ago where she delivered a baby boy. The baby is fine. Medicines and other required things have been given for the mother and baby,” said Samanta.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage