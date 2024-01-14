Milind Deora's criticism for Congress: 'Abuses industrialists, calls them...'

Milind Deora, who quit the Congress and joined the Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena today, criticised his former party, for “abusing” industrialists, and businesspersons and calling them anti-nationals, PTI reported. Former Congress Leader Milind Deora joined the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde fraction) on Sunday.(ANI)

“When Manmohan Singh was the finance minister 30 years ago, the Congress party ushered in economic reforms, but now it is abusing industrialists and businessmen, and calling them anti-nationals,” he said.

Though he did not name any Congress leader in particular, he was apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi, who often criticises the Adani Group and its alleged connection with the ruling BJP.

Deora on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena in Mumbai's Varsha bungalow, the official residence of the chief minister of Maharashtra. A former Congress MP from South Mumbai, Deora resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Addressing reporters at Varsha bungalow, Deora hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that they have a vision for developing the country.

He also praised Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, calling him as the "most accessible" chief minister.

"It is not easy to decide to quit Congress with whom the Deora family has been associated for 55 years. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requires good people. It is the opinion of Shinde and Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde that I can represent his vision and I am thankful to them for trusting me," he said.

Deora added: "I want to tell you one thing, I was loyal to Congress when it was going through a difficult phase. I joined Congress in 2004. If Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) had focused on the constructive suggestions and merit, we would not be sitting here," he said.

Deora also alleged the Congress party's only goal is to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The same party that used to offer constructive suggestions to this country, on how to take the country forward, has now just one goal -- speak against whatever PM Modi says and does. Tomorrow, if he says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it. I believe in the politics of GAIN - Growth, Aspiration, Inclusivity and Nationalism. I don't believe in the politics of PAIN - Personal Attacks, Injustice and Negativity," he said.