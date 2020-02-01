e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Miscreants pelt stones at Kanhaiya’s cavalcade in Bihar

Miscreants pelt stones at Kanhaiya’s cavalcade in Bihar

The incident took place at Kopa police station area in Saran district upon his arrival from Siwan. Police used mild force to disperse the crowd after windscreens of four vehicles were smashed.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 17:53 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar holds a placard during a protest against CAA, NPR and NRC in front of Gandhi Statue, at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna. The former JNUSU prez was shown shoes and faced stone pelting at Chhapra on Saturday.
CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar holds a placard during a protest against CAA, NPR and NRC in front of Gandhi Statue, at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna. The former JNUSU prez was shown shoes and faced stone pelting at Chhapra on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)
         

It was a narrow escape for CPI leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar when a group of miscreants pelted stones on his cavalcade while he was en route to Chhapra Town for attending a rally protesting against the newly implemented Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Chapra airport premises on Saturday.

The incident took place at Kopa police station area in Saran district upon his arrival from Siwan. Police used mild force to disperse the crowd after windscreens of four vehicles were smashed.

Cameras of photojournalists were also snatched by the crowd who also showed shoes at the former JNUSU president. Saran SP Harkishore Rai said no one was injured in the incident.

Saran SP Harkishore Rai further added that there was a heavy deployment of police force when Kumar arrived at the Airport field premises along with hundreds of supporters.

Police sources said that following the cavalcade attack Ajay Singh, husband of Janta Dal (United) MP Kavita Singh was put under house arrest in Dahiyawan Tola locality as it was believed he was instrumental behind the incident.

Police said that legal action will be taken against the perpetrators once a complaint is received.

Kanhaiya Kumar has embarked on a statewide “Jan Gan Man Yatra”, which would conclude with a rally on the theme “nagarikta bachao, desh bachao” (save citizenship, save the country) in Patna on February 29.

tags
top news
‘Convicts of heinous crime trying patience of country’: Centre to Delhi HC
‘Convicts of heinous crime trying patience of country’: Centre to Delhi HC
LIVE| All tax exemptions will be removed gradually: Nirmala Sitharaman
LIVE| All tax exemptions will be removed gradually: Nirmala Sitharaman
Man opens fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody
Man opens fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody
‘Between 1 and 0’: Chidambaram rates Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget
‘Between 1 and 0’: Chidambaram rates Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget
China asks India to be rational, cooperate in tackling Coronavirus outbreak
China asks India to be rational, cooperate in tackling Coronavirus outbreak
Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks Rs 25 lakh in compensation
Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks Rs 25 lakh in compensation
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news