Miscreants pelt stones at Kanhaiya’s cavalcade in Bihar

india

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 17:53 IST

It was a narrow escape for CPI leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar when a group of miscreants pelted stones on his cavalcade while he was en route to Chhapra Town for attending a rally protesting against the newly implemented Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Chapra airport premises on Saturday.

The incident took place at Kopa police station area in Saran district upon his arrival from Siwan. Police used mild force to disperse the crowd after windscreens of four vehicles were smashed.

Cameras of photojournalists were also snatched by the crowd who also showed shoes at the former JNUSU president. Saran SP Harkishore Rai said no one was injured in the incident.

Saran SP Harkishore Rai further added that there was a heavy deployment of police force when Kumar arrived at the Airport field premises along with hundreds of supporters.

Police sources said that following the cavalcade attack Ajay Singh, husband of Janta Dal (United) MP Kavita Singh was put under house arrest in Dahiyawan Tola locality as it was believed he was instrumental behind the incident.

Police said that legal action will be taken against the perpetrators once a complaint is received.

Kanhaiya Kumar has embarked on a statewide “Jan Gan Man Yatra”, which would conclude with a rally on the theme “nagarikta bachao, desh bachao” (save citizenship, save the country) in Patna on February 29.