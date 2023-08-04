Missing army jawan traced: Police

Srinagar: A 20-year-old army jawan who went missing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday was traced on Thursday, police said. KPhoto of an Army jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani who came back home on leave, went missing on Saturday evening in Kulgam district. (ANI)

Javid Ahmad Wani went missing from his home in the south Kashmir district last week, triggering fear among his family members that he might have been abducted by terrorists. A joint search operation was launched by the J&K Police, army and paramilitary forces to trace the solider, who was visiting him on leave and was scheduled to join duty on Sunday.

“Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup,” tweeted ADGP Kashmir on Thursday night.

Officials did not immediately disclose where Wani was found. On Wednesday, director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that they have “some inputs” about Wani’s likely whereabouts.

“The army jawan who went missing a few days back, police, army and other forces are carrying out searches at various places. We have some important leads on which district police and other forces are taking action,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar.

