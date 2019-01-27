Missing 6-year-old girl’s body found on street near home in Delhi

The body of a six-year-old girl who had gone missing from near her home in outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Saturday evening was found inside a sack in the area on Sunday morning, police said.

The girl’s body bore no external physical injuries, making it difficult for the police to determine how she was killed, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Gaurav Sharma said.

As the investigators waited for the autopsy report, they were also looking into the possibility of sexual assault, he said.

The police said the girl was reported missing by her parents around 6pm on Saturday after she went out to play. “We registered a kidnapping case and began search operations,” the DCP said.

The girl’s body was found 12 hours later, about 200 metres from her home. “A local resident found a brown jute sack lying along a wall, next to a thin, shallow drain. Feet sticking out of the sack drew the man’s attention,” an investigator said. A case of murder has been registered at the Samaypur Badli police station.

Since the spot from where the girl went missing and the place where her body was found are located inside the narrow streets of a slum in the area, the police haven’t found much help from closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras. The girl’s father works as a rickshaw puller in the area.

“We have spoken to the girl’s family, but they haven’t said anything about enmity or suspect anyone behind the murder,” the investigator said.

On January 19, the body of an unidentified minor girl with her throat slit was found in a sack in central Delhi’s Dariyaganj. Two days later, the dismembered body parts of a woman were found in an agricultural field in outer Delhi’s Alipur. The woman’s head was missing, leaving her unidentified. The two murders remain unsolved.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 23:34 IST