Missing UP girl’s body found in Asaram’s ashram

The body of a 13-year-old girl, who went missing on April 5, was found inside a vehicle parked on the premises of an ashram owned by jailed godman Asaram Bapu in UP’s Gonda district, police said.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The body of a 13-year-old girl, who went missing on April 5, was found inside a vehicle parked on the premises of an ashram owned by jailed godman Asaram Bapu in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district late on Thursday, police said on Friday.

“The girl on April 5 went missing from her house in Nagar Kotwali area of Gonda. On April 7, her family registered a complaint and named three suspects. The girl’s body was found at the premises of the ashram, opposite her house. All angles are being investigated,” Gonda ASP Shiv Raj Prajapati said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and all employees of the ashram are being questioned, he added.

Friday, April 08, 2022
