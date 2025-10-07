Aizawl, Mizoram currently holds the highest malaria incidence rate in the country and efforts are on to eliminate the mosquito borne disease in the state, state Health Minister Lalrinpuii said on Tuesday. Mizoram reports highest Malaria incidence rate in India, 6 dead since January: Minister

The state reported six deaths due to malaria since January, though the number of cases has declined, she said.

Addressing the inaugural programme of a three-day regional review meeting on malaria elimination for GFATM project states here, Lalrinpuii said that four districts - Lawngtlai, Mamit, Lunglei and Siaha - are still in high endemic category and nearly 80 per cent of malaria cases in Mizoram were reported from these districts.

GFATM refers to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

At least six people have died due to malaria and 7,321 people contracted the mosquito borne disease between January and September this year, according to the state health department.

South Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, which shares border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, reported the highest cases at 3,151, followed by Lunglei district and Siaha district , it said.

"Massive efforts should be made to eliminate malaria as Mizoram now holds the dubious distinction of being the highest malaria incidence state in the country," Lalrinpuii said.

Although the number of people contracting malaria and death due to the disease in the state has slightly declined this year, it is still very high as compared to other states, which caused a big concern, she said.

Altogether 16,899 malaria cases were reported and seven people died due to the disease last year, it said. In 2023, 13 people from 18,005, who contracted malaria, have died, according to the health department data.

The minister said that 100 health workers will be recruited to be forerunners in malaria elimination programme.

She also called for collective efforts from NGOs and Mizo community to fight the disease.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.