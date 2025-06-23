MNC consultant sends bomb threats to frame man she loved after he marries someone else, gets arrested

A woman who allegedly sought revenge after the man she wanted to marry wed someone else has been arrested by Ahmedabad cyber crime police for sending hoax emails claiming bombs had been planted at Narendra Modi Stadium and various other locations across 12 states. A woman was arrested by Ahmedabad cyber crime police for sending hoax bomb threat emails to frame a man she wanted to marry after he wed someone else.(PTI)

Rene Joshilda, a senior consultant at a multinational firm in Chennai, allegedly crafted fake email addresses, some in the name of the man she loved, Divij Prabhakar, and used VPNs and the dark web to disguise her identity, said joint commissioner of police (crime) Sharad Singhal.

“She has done her engineering from Chennai and a course in Robotics. Currently, she is a senior consultant at Deloitte. She loved Divij Prabhakar and wanted to marry him, but it remained one-sided,” Singhal said.

After Prabhakar married another woman in February, Joshilda was overwhelmed by rejection. “In a bid to frame him, she created different email IDs, some of which were in the name of Prabhakar,” Singhal added.

According to police, she sent at least 13 threat emails to Narendra Modi Stadium, along with others to a medical college and schools, timing them before religious events or VIP visits.

Some threatened bomb blasts; one email referenced the 2023 Air India crash, “Bomb successfully planted in Narendra Modi Stadium. Save the stadium if you can,” another read following the medical college threat.

Woman used tech tricks to hide identity, say police

Downplaying the motive as love‑driven revenge, police highlighted her technical sophistication in using virtual numbers, fake email IDs, and the dark web to cover her digital trail. But a single mistake eventually led investigators to her location.

“We were tracking her for a long time. She was very smart and didn't reveal her virtual trail, but due to a small mistake of hers, we tracked her and caught her from her house in Chennai,” said Singhal.

She was arrested from her residence in Chennai on Saturday by Ahmedabad cyber crime police following extended technical surveillance.

He added that “significant digital and paper evidence” was seized, saying, “We can say that we have busted a big module.”

The alarm was first raised on June 3 when a school received a threat mail saying, “Going to blast the bomb in your school… to bring police attention about the rapist who raped the girl in Lemon Tree Hotel in Hyderabad in 2023.”

This led to an FIR at Ahmedabad’s Sarkhej police station and prompted coordinated efforts among cybercrime teams across states.

With PTI inputs