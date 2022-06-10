Mob in Jammu’s Bhaderwah town defied curfew, threw stones; 1 CRPF trooper hurt

A mob of about 150 people on Friday morning came out on the streets and threw stones at security personnel in Doda district’s Bhaderwah town, leading to injuries to one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah on Thursday after communal tension erupted after inflammatory statements on social media over remarks by two BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed. Authorities also imposed a curfew in the adjoining district of Kishtwar and issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Ramban.

Mobile internet services were also snapped in Bhaderwah town and the Kishtwar district.

“There was an incident of stone pelting by about 100 to 150 people outside Jamia Masjid in Bhaderwah town on Friday morning. A CRPF jawan was injured in it”, a police officer said. He said security forces fired some tear gas shells to disperse the mob and had been able to restore peace.

Also Read | Protests in several parts of country after Friday prayers over Prophet remarks

The officer said the administration has barred Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid.

Overall, a senior Doda district official said the tension has started subsiding and “the situation remains under control”.

Kishtwar deputy commissioner AK Sharma said the restrictions were being continued as a precautionary measure.

“There is no untoward incident in the district but being Friday, the administration decided to continue with the curfew restrictions. We are constantly in touch with the representatives of both the communities and they have assured us of maintaining the harmony,” Sharma added.

Ramban deputy commissioner Massrat-ul-Islam said the situation in the district was under control. “The situation is absolutely normal and under control but as a precautionary measure we imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144. On Thursday, the prohibitory orders were imposed in Batote town but on Friday, we extended these orders to all the four subdivisions of Ramban, Gool, Ramsu and Banihal,” Islam said.

The Ramban administration will facilitate the travel of 89 Haj pilgrims from Ramban to Srinagar to catch a flight on June 13 to Mecca. ”SSP (senior superintendent of police) Ramban is coordinating their hassle-free movement to Srinagar today,” said the DC.

A senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer said FIRs (first information report) have been filed against the cleric who allegedly called for violence against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma and a 16-year-old who allegedly uploaded an objectionable post about the Prophet on social media. “FIRs have been registered in both the cases. The police have warned that anyone found violating law and order will not be spared,” said a senior police officer.