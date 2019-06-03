Mob lynches minor’s rapist in Jalandhar

An angry mob thrashed a 39-year-old migrant labourer to death after he was caught raping a minor at Dinesh Nagar locality here on Sunday.

Police said the accused, identified as Pappu Kumar Rai of Bihar, was in an inebriated condition when he raped the 11-year-old victim, also a migrant.

“The accused entered the victim’s room when she was alone as her parents had gone out to work,” said inquiry officer and assistant commissioner of police (central) Harsimrat Singh.

The officer said the incident took place around 1 pm. “Some people heard screams of girl and found the accused in her room. He was caught and badly thrashed. A police team rushed him to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Gurmeet Singh said on basis of family’s statement and inquiry report, a rape case was registered against the accused. He said that no murder case has been registered so far as the police are trying to trace the deceased’s family. A case would be registered after proper inquiry and recording statements of Rai’s family, he said.

Girl undergoing treatment

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable. “There were some visible injury marks on her body,” said a doctor. While police have informed the child welfare committee to ensure her proper care, the district legal service authority is making arrangements for financial assistance to the girl as per the procedure under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

