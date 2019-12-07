Mob thrashes accused in rape, death of 2 minor sisters in Kerala

india

An accused in the rape and death of two minor sisters in Kerala’s Palakkad district nearly three years ago was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday, police said.

K Madhu was found injured on a road in the morning and rushed to a hospital by the police. They said Madhu was not in a condition to give a statement.

Both the girls, aged 12 and 7, died under mysterious circumstances within months of each other in 2017 in Walayar area of Palakkad.

The older girl was found hanging from the ceiling of her single-room house on January 13, 2017.

The body of the seven-year-old was also found dead in a similar manner at the same spot on March 4 by her parents - both construction workers - after they returned from work.

Medical examinations later confirmed both were sexually assaulted.

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court had in October set the four accused free, triggering statewide protests and candlelight marches against the verdict.

The Kerala government had filed an appeal against the acquittal of four accused in the case and ordered a judicial probe by a retired judge.

The ruling CPI(M) has been facing a barrage of criticism as all the accused were active workers of the party. Opposition Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the government weakened the case deliberately to save the workers and some leaders.

The mother of girls had also said all accused were active party workers and that she was threatened on several occasions against pursuing the case.

After the verdict, it also came to light that a lawyer appeared for one of the accused was later made the chairperson of the district child protection council.