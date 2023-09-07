News / India News / Mobile police station deployed in Delhi in view of G20 Summit

Mobile police station deployed in Delhi in view of G20 Summit

BySreelakshmi B
Sep 07, 2023 03:21 PM IST

The mobile police station has facilities such as CCTV cameras, computers, internet, walkie-talkie.

Amid ensuring security arrangements in Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit on Sep 9-10, the Delhi Police has come up with a new initiative. It has deployed a mobile police station in the national capital so that people who want to file a complaint or lodge an FIR may find it easier to do so.

The mobile police station has a public display system that will flash important messages amid the ongoing G20 summit.(PTI)
The mobile police station has facilities such as CCTV cameras, computers, internet, walkie-talkie. It also has a public display system that will flash important messages amid the ongoing G20 summit.

According to the officials, more than 40,000 Delhi Police officers are on Summit duty till September 10. To ensure better security, police personnel have been asked to stay in station barracks or near the police stations till Sep 11 so that they can be called when the need arises.

Police personnel are working in double shifts to ensure the safety of people in the national capital amid G20 Summit, said Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, police personnel were also seen patrolling the area near Raj Ghat with the help of a tractor.

10 police pickets are in place in Shahdra and are ensuring regular patrolling in the area. Speaking about the same, Shahdra DCP Incharge Harsh Indora said, "At Shahdra 10 pickets are in place. Forces from outside have come here. Our security is present round the clock. Foot march and patrolling is happening regularly. We are closing all market areas timely."

“Delhi Police has provided security successfully to many international events. However, G20 is a generational event and each one of us takes pride in working tirelessly towards ensuring seamless event," PRO Suman Nalwa said.

World leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, Premier of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang and others will visit India to take part in the Group of 20 Summit on Sep 9-10.

(With inputs from agencies)

